CA Kunal Singhal
Managing Director, Eazy ERP
CA Kunal Singhal, an IT enthusiast, is the pioneer of developing India’s first Tally Integrated ERP software solution. He is an avid learner and firmly believes that ‘innovation is the key to successes’. He likes to spend his leisure time exploring new places and is very fond of doing little things for the society.
