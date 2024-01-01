Intern at Entrepreneur

Che Kabir Chaudhuri 18, is a final year student of The Shri Ram School, Gurgaon. He enjoys reading and thinking about egalitarian societies. He is the author of the forthcoming book ‘Discover The Superhero in You’ based upon life lessons one can learn from superheroes and comics. He is also the co-author of ‘What Marx Left Unsaid’ a forthcoming book on ideal wage ratio between the highest paid worker and the lowest paid worker in an economy. He is a a fine athlete and is the Captain of his school basketball team. His hobbies are sketching, playing the guitar, and watching videos on science, atheism and socialism.