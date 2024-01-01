Chirag Jindal is a businessman by profession and Founder and CEO of www.fitlark.com (a sports & fitness based E-commerce website). He has completed Civil Engineering from Subharti University (2015) and started E-commerce business before the completion.

He has written more than seven blogs related to his life and as he likes to be fit. He has also written some of the blogs related to fitness and its benefits on www.mrchirag.com