Chirag Jindal
Founder and CEO, www.filark.com
Chirag Jindal is a businessman by profession and Founder and CEO of www.fitlark.com (a sports & fitness based E-commerce website). He has completed Civil Engineering from Subharti University (2015) and started E-commerce business before the completion.
He has written more than seven blogs related to his life and as he likes to be fit. He has also written some of the blogs related to fitness and its benefits on www.mrchirag.com
He always like to write, what I want to spread to variety of people.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
#8 Mistakes You Should Avoid As An Entrepreneur In Your First Year
Taking suggestions from too many people would make you revise your decision over and over again and might lead to your failure