Chirag Virani
CEO & Founder Viranigems.com
After completing his engineering and MBA from Toronto, Canada, Chirag Virani started an online diamond jewellery portal in India. Despite the fact that many customers in India prefer to “touch and feel” their jewellery before buying, Chirag is betting on the long term growth potential of e-commerce market with growing tech-savvy younger generation and countless advantages online shopping offers.
Latest
3 things I Learnt As An Entrepreneur While Managing My Online Jewellery Business
Have the courage to defend your idea, especially at the very early stage.