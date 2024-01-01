Co-Founder and COO of Headliner Labs

Dana Gibber is a Manhattan-based entrepreneur, startup founder, lawyer and digital branding expert.

Gibber is Co-Founder and COO of Headliner Labs, a company building best-in-class Artificial Intelligence powered chatbots for major brands in media, retail, and hospitality. Overseeing all product operations for Bot development, Gibber has considerable expertise in chatbot UX and UI, natural language processing and consumer conversions.