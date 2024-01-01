Debasish Sinha
Managing Director at insysdnet.com
Debasish Sinha has a Bachelor in Computer Application Degree from Bangalore University and an MBA in International Business( Information System Specialization) from Edith Cowan University, Perth, Australia.
He is the founder of online digital media Insysdnet.com.
Latest
Post Covid-19 Trends of Entrepreneurship According to the Changed Market Demand
With the recovery from this crisis as the fulcrum of the community for entrepreneurs, it has become crucial to estimate and predict the future trajectory of entrepreneurial success and market leadership
#5 Important Aspects Every Entrepreneur Should Consider Before Starting a Business
Youngsters today are more interested in starting their own business rather than working for MNCs