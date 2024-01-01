Debasish Sinha

Managing Director at insysdnet.com

Debasish Sinha is an entrepreneur. Blogging and Writing are his hobbies.
Debasish Sinha has a Bachelor in Computer Application Degree from Bangalore University and an MBA in International Business( Information System Specialization) from Edith Cowan University, Perth, Australia.
He is the founder of online digital media Insysdnet.com. 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

Post Covid-19 Trends of Entrepreneurship According to the Changed Market Demand

With the recovery from this crisis as the fulcrum of the community for entrepreneurs, it has become crucial to estimate and predict the future trajectory of entrepreneurial success and market leadership

Leadership

#5 Important Aspects Every Entrepreneur Should Consider Before Starting a Business

Youngsters today are more interested in starting their own business rather than working for MNCs

More Authors You Might Like