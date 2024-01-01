Deepak Ananth
Founder, Scoutmytrip.com
Deepak Ananth is the founder of Scoutmytrip.com – a travel website that helps people plan their road trips better. Created to facilitate and help travelers get organized, share their trips, they have already facilitated over 1000 trips and have user curated and aggregated list of over 12,000 places of interest.
