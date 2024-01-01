Dhruv Raj Gupta
Cofounder of Tripshelf
Dhruv Raj Gupta is the cofounder of tripshelf.com, where they are helping tour operators promote their services online using digital marketing, chat, comparison, and other online tools. They are also professors of buzz marketing and digital marketing. Dhruv worked with Google till mid-2014 in the travel advertising vertical.
