Dhruv Raj Gupta

Cofounder of Tripshelf

Dhruv Raj Gupta is the cofounder of tripshelf.com, where they are helping tour operators promote their services online using digital marketing, chat, comparison, and other online tools. They are also professors of buzz marketing and digital marketing. Dhruv worked with Google till mid-2014 in the travel advertising vertical.

 

How Technology Is Disrupting The Travel Space

Application programming interface is the key to accessing data stores on inventory available across the universe of travel products

