Dipendra Jain
Founder, OnliDoc
Dipendra Jain is the founder of OnliDoc, an AI-driven and Machine Learning platform for integrated end-to-end diagnosis. He is a software veteran with 12 years of experience and broad expertise ranging in product management to coding. He has worked in most of the best tech companies in delivering world class products in various roles. He is also the founder of LiteLabs, a software development firm with branches in Jakarta, Singapore, and India.
