Divij Bajaj

CEO/Founder of Power Gummies ( Aesthetic Nutrition Pvt LTD)

Divij is a serial entrepreneur and investor with a flagship in sectors ranging from education, entertainment to health and fashion.

He began his entrepreneurial journey with theadmissionportal.com in order to ease out the admission process for parents which further after the successful season got merged with justdakhila.com. He went on a progress spree and entered the entertainment world with Golden Chilies Production House. With the aim of revolutionizing healthcare, Aesthetic Nutrition was born to bring product innovation in the form of Gummies to replace existing health supplements like pills/syrups or Ayurvedic remedies.