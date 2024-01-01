Divya Mehta
Co-founder and Head, Epique Labs
Divya Mehta holds a chemical engineering degree from Purdue University, USA. Divya started her career in 2002 with Unilever in Chicago, and eventually moved back to New Delhi, India to join the family business, Alchem International in 2006. She has a keen interest in Research and Development supply chain management and business development part of the business. In her free time ,Divya has a keen interest in photography.
