Dolly Kumar
Founder and Director, GAIA
Dolly, Strategic Business Head at Cosmic Nutracos, is a cosmetic engineer widely respected in the health and wellness industry for her track record of conceiving and launching successful FMCG brands. Her uncanny market knowledge combined with an intuitive approach to the industry has been invaluable to the growth of Cosmic Nutracos, her entrepreneurial venture in the health, wellness and beauty business.
