Dominic Vijay Kumar
DVP, Head IT - ART Housing Finance
Dominic is an Electronics Engineer with over 18 years of experience in IT, Project Management and Application Management. He has an enviable track record of creating strategies to introduce and implement new technology initiatives, administering budgets and managing globally placed stakeholders. He plays a critical role in AAHF to Automate and Digitise the complete lending & servicing system.
He has been in various strategic roles at Max-Ventures Ltd, Vayana Retreats Pvt Ltd (affiliated to Max India Ltd), Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, Air Deccan Ltd & The Oberoi Group.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Here is Why NBFCs Need to Focus on Cybersecurity
Unauthorized persons or agencies can gain access to sensitive personal information leading to identity theft and misrepresentation and hence digitisation is the only remedy