Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma
Co-Founder and President, Venture Catalysts
A doyenne in the field of early stage investment and start-up incubation, Dr. Apoorv Ranjan Sharma is the Co-Founder of Venture Catalysts, India’s first Seed Investment & Innovation platform. In his role, he is responsible for driving the strategic planning and overseeing the overall functioning of the organisation.
Latest
Is Angel Tax Relief a Boon for the Indian Startup Ecosystem?
Suresh Prabhu, the Minister for Commerce and Industry, recently announced this relaxation broadening the definition of a startup by extending the tenure of existence from 7 to 10 years
Cashing In: Demonetisation, And The Shifting Paradigms in The Investment Industry
After a period of hyper-growth and big ticket funding sprees, investments into Indian start-ups have recently shown signs of achieving normalisation.
Why Angel-Backed Startups Should Opt For Venture Capital Funds
"At present, almost 98-99 percent start-ups are rejected by VCs."
Investors, Pay Close Attention To These 5 Promising Startup Sectors
These trends are bound to grow by leaps and bounds in the future.
The Next Frontier: Artificial Intelligence And The Startup Industry
Startups have been simplifying the tasks of many a professional by reading complex data and generating simple-to-read reports for their end-users.