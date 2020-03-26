Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma
Co-founder and managing director, 9Unicorns
Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma is the Co-founder and Managing Director of 9Unicorns. He is a seasoned veteran in the startup sector and a serial investor.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Why Angel Investors are Turning Venturing Capitalists
Angel investment platforms have begun launching their own VC funds to write bigger cheques, which further allows them greater participation in a startup's growth story
Budget 2023: Expectations From Private Equity And Venture Capital In India
India's PE and VC industry stands to benefit from structural flexibility, fiscal neutrality, and operational adaptability
Has the Pandemic Led To New Opportunities To Create Unicorns?
It is imperative to understand what caused the bolstering of the sector enough to drive high-scale valuations when businesses across the world were finding it difficult, even to sustain
How Can Entrepreneurs Maximize the Chances Of Securing Early-Stage Funding?
It is not easy to persuade an angel or a VC to fund a new business because startup equities, unlike those of established companies, are relatively illiquid
Fundraising During the Pandemic: Debunking Some Common Myths
As is apparent, most of the beliefs people took for reality in the early months of the pandemic proved to be mere myths
5 Different Ways to Raise Capital for your Startup at the Idea Stage
If you are struggling to raise capital, here follows the five proven ways to fund your startup at the idea stage