Chairman and Managing Director - VBRI Group

Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari is the Chairman and Managing Director of VBRI innovation and technology group headquartered in Sweden. Under his excellent leadership, the company that began with small publishing activity in 2002 has become a multi-national company expanding its outreach into the research segments of education, health, energy, technology, agriculture, and environment. He is responsible for the functioning of the organization in India and on the International frontier. Dr. Tiwari has adroitly framed VBRI to facilitate social welfare and rural upliftment across the world, especially India. Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari is the Chairman and Managing Director of VBRI innovation and technology group headquartered in Sweden. Under his excellent leadership, the company that began with small publishing activity in 2002 has become a multi-national company expanding its outreach into the research segments of education, health, energy, technology, agriculture, and environment. He is responsible for the functioning of the organization in India and on the International frontier. Dr. Tiwari has adroitly framed VBRI to facilitate social welfare and rural upliftment across the world, especially India.