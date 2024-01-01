Dr Bala V Balachandran

Academician

The author, Prof. Bala V Balachandran is the J L Kellogg Distinguished Professor of Accounting & Information Management at Northwestern University, USA. He is also the Founder, Dean & Chairman, Great Lakes Institute of Management, India and the Founder & Chancellor of Great Lakes International University, India

Technopreneurship: What it is and What it is Not

There is a common belief in the potential of the tech product, an inherent DNA to work hard and against all odds

The Next Big Thing in the Start-up Ecosystem - Technopreneurship

How an opportunity can be converted into reality by a Technopreneur

