Dr. Bala V Balachandran
Founder, Dean & Chairman, Great Lakes Institute of Management (India)
Dr. Bala V Balachandran is the Founder, Dean & Chairman of Great Lakes Institute of Management (India). He is a J L Kellogg Distinguished Professor of Accounting & Information Management, Northwestern University, USA.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
What's The Future of Entrepreneurship
Companies like Uber, Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple have changed the rules of the game in a revolutionary manner