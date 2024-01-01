Dr. Deb Mukherji
Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility
Omega Seiki Pvt Ltd is an Anglian Omega Network company. Anglian Omega Group is a global coalition of a professionally managed and family-owned business, collaborative ventures, partnerships, and seeded companies. Building from its prominent position as the leaders in India in Bright Bar Steel & Auto Components Business, the company has expanded horizon further to manufacturing cold-forming and high-precision machining powertrain parts for Automotive and Rail Industry, EV Mobility under a Business entity Omega Seiki. At present Omega Seiki showcased two smart electric products at Auto Expo 2020 namely Singha and Singha Max.
