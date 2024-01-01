Dr. Ganesh Natarajan

Chairman of 5F World, Kalzoom Advisors and Social Venture Partners India

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

Entrepreneurship: India's Pathway to Success

The start-up movement in our country has seen many fits and starts. In the early days when employment, ideally in "safe Government jobs" was the best option for any educated young person in society, failed entrepreneurs could be frowned upon or even have their matrimonial prospects curtailed. Cut to the present day when every young person fancies himself as the next Zuckerberg or Bansal and we can see that the country has traversed the full course.

Entrepreneurs

The Long and the Short of Indian Startup Ecosystem

The entrepreneurial movement in the country was given a tremendous boost two years ago with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "StartUp India Stand Up India" call

More Authors You Might Like