Dr. Ganesh Natarajan

News and Trends

The start-up movement in our country has seen many fits and starts. In the early days when employment, ideally in "safe Government jobs" was the best option for any educated young person in society, failed entrepreneurs could be frowned upon or even have their matrimonial prospects curtailed. Cut to the present day when every young person fancies himself as the next Zuckerberg or Bansal and we can see that the country has traversed the full course.