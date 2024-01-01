Dr. Ganesh Natarajan
Chairman of 5F World, Kalzoom Advisors and Social Venture Partners India
Entrepreneurship: India's Pathway to Success
The start-up movement in our country has seen many fits and starts. In the early days when employment, ideally in "safe Government jobs" was the best option for any educated young person in society, failed entrepreneurs could be frowned upon or even have their matrimonial prospects curtailed. Cut to the present day when every young person fancies himself as the next Zuckerberg or Bansal and we can see that the country has traversed the full course.
The Long and the Short of Indian Startup Ecosystem
The entrepreneurial movement in the country was given a tremendous boost two years ago with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "StartUp India Stand Up India" call