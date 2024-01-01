Dr. Gaurav Buch
CHRO & Group Head - HR, Admin & CSR, Rasna Group
Dr. Gaurav believes that to succeed in HR field, you have to continue learning and researching, to turn HR into a decision science. In his two-decade-long career journey, Dr. Buch has experience of working across sectors like manufacturing to energy, to petroleum, FMCG and in different dynamics. Dr. Buch shares his experience on human resource management, expectations from the millennials and HR parameters.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
"All you need is Fire in the Belly"
Here's How Today HRs is playing the role of a business partner