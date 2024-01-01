Dr. Gaurav Buch

CHRO & Group Head - HR, Admin & CSR, Rasna Group

Dr. Gaurav believes that to succeed in HR field, you have to continue learning and researching, to turn HR into a decision science. In his two-decade-long career journey, Dr. Buch has experience of working across sectors like manufacturing to energy, to petroleum, FMCG and in different dynamics. Dr. Buch shares his experience on human resource management, expectations from the millennials and HR parameters.