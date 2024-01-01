Dr. Gibson Vedamani
Founder & CEO, Retail Solutions & Learning Tech LLP
Dr. Gibson Vedamani is a retail enthusiast and runs his own retail advisory based in Mumbai. He is an author of three books and a number of topical articles in Indian Retailing. His latest book “Retail Beyond Detail – The Great Indian Retailing Business” published by Sage publications was launched in September 2018. He is the former founding CEO of Retailers’ Association of India. He is an NSDC Nominee Member of the Board of Directors of Gems & Jewellery Skill Council of India. Earlier Dr. Vedamani has served in significant positions in retailing organizations like Bata, Shoppers Stop, Piramyd Retail and Reliance Webstore in India.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Disruptive Innovation Impacts the Success of Indian Retailing!
A remarkable co-existence of physical, online and omnichannel forms and their intelligently integrated functioning is what would set Indian retailing apart