Dr. Kamaljit Anand
Managing Partner and Regional Head, Europe & Mainland Asia (EMEA), KiE Square
Dr. Kamaljit Anand plays a strategic leadership role in driving the corporation for the EMEA region. He is a business aficionado with over 15 years of corporate experience who guides Advanced Data Science intervention and Top- Stakeholder Consulting for clients.
Dr. Kamaljit’s rich experience in the field of Business Analytics and Data science, Government Policy Area Consulting (Direct & Indirect Taxes, Macro Economics, Health & Logistics Planning, Oil & Gas), Large Program Planning & Implementation, and Institutional Development, is worthy of many accolades. He has worked with 10 Corporate Companies across the worldincluding some of the Fortune 500 Companies, as a Consultant. He has been awarded for Professional Excellence in multiple forums including Computer Society of India (CSI), PHD . Chamber, ICDL, IRMA awards, FWA awards and a number of Management Schools. The Corporate Doyen has also been the Author of multiple Client Whitepapers, writing on business and industry real-life cases. He has been a Panel /Individual Speaker in over 30 conferences across the globe.
