Dr. Manjiri Bakre
CEO & founder, OncoStem Diagnostics
Latest
AI-based Prognostic Tests In Breast Cancer: Why This is a Game Changer
AI-based techniques have largely helped in automation of patient data organization, medical records, accuracy of disease diagnosis, treatment planning and optimization
AI In Cancer Care: How It's Making a Difference In Treatment And Care
One of AI's key strengths is that it is able to process vast and complicated data in short amounts of time, and help automate routine tasks to reduce the level of human intervention needed
5 Ways Machine learning is Redefining Healthcare
It has led to exciting new developments that could redefine cancer diagnosis and treatment in the years to come