Dr. Manjiri Bakre

CEO & founder, OncoStem Diagnostics

Technology

AI-based Prognostic Tests In Breast Cancer: Why This is a Game Changer

AI-based techniques have largely helped in automation of patient data organization, medical records, accuracy of disease diagnosis, treatment planning and optimization

Technology

AI In Cancer Care: How It's Making a Difference In Treatment And Care

One of AI's key strengths is that it is able to process vast and complicated data in short amounts of time, and help automate routine tasks to reduce the level of human intervention needed

Technology

5 Ways Machine learning is Redefining Healthcare

It has led to exciting new developments that could redefine cancer diagnosis and treatment in the years to come

