Dr. Manu Gupta

Co-Founder, SEEDS

Dr. Manu comes with 25 years of rich experience in the sector spanning national and regional advocacy, mobilization of community-led efforts in recovery and risk reduction, climate change adaptation and emerging issues, including humanitarian partnership, accountability, and community resilience. He has worked with a wide spectrum of communities across Asia.

A doctorate in community-based disaster management and an expert in Urban Planning, Dr. Manu sits on the boards of nine global and regional organizations. He is the current Chair of the Asian Disaster Reduction and Response Network, an active network of NGOs from over 20 countries in Asia. He is also a part of the Leadership Council of NEAR, a newly formed global network of local and national NGOs who have come together in an attempt to restructure the global response to economic, human and environmental threats.

He is also a member of the Global Steering Committee for UNISDR on the making Cities Resilient campaign. At the national level, Manu is co-founder of the Alliance for Adoption & Disaster Risk Reduction, and the Owner Driven Reconstruction Collaborative in India. He serves on various national committees of the Government of India and has been recognised as the Ashoka Fellow given his vast impactful contribution to the society.

Dr Manu has also been championing and advocating for community voices forming the basis for greater accountability through partnerships between governments and civil society.