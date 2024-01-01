Dr. Namrata Rupani

Founder of Capture Life

Namrata started her own Photo services company, Capture Life, where she offers photography services and conducts these incredibly popular photography workshops since the last 7 years.Photography did start as a hobby for her, but her camera has been her companion for over 12 years now. She ventured into the Fine Art Print business as well under the same name to make fine art prints and provide design and print solutions for various clients from all over India.

Her work has been displayed at various exhibitions, including being commissioned by L&T to document the making of the Metro Rail in India, having exhibited on for FICCI ON International Ladies Day, and more recently a Solo Photography exhibition by the Goethe Zentrum, Hyderabad, which was titled “Stories in Stone” – a depiction of old architecture from all over India.

She is also recognised internationally as a Fearless Photographer – which is the topmost forum for the best Wedding photographers from all over the world. She has also shot over 100 weddings including international projects in Malaysia and Bahrain.