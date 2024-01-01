Dr Nayan Kalnad
CEO, Avegen
Latest
Why Finding the Right Co-founder Might Be the Most Important Decision for a Founder
Building a company is a long, sometimes uncomfortable and sometimes nerve-wracking journey. A co-founder can make this journey easier or harder. But what exactly distinguishes a good co-founder and how does one find the right co-founder(s)?
4 Reasons Why Health-tech Startups Struggle to Scale
Founders find it difficult to scientifically and medically prove that their products have a benefit
Why You Should Not Under-Capitalize Your Venture
You don't necessarily need piles of capital to start your business, but you do need the appropriate amount of capital. How to work out the right level of capital?