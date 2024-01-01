Dr Nayan Kalnad

CEO, Avegen

Dr Nayan Kalnad is a clinician by training and has worked in digital health since 2008. As Chief Executive Officer, he has taken Avegen from a services company to a digital product-led company with 40 employees and customers in multiple countries. Nayan has worked at Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer and has an MBA from London Business School.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

Why Finding the Right Co-founder Might Be the Most Important Decision for a Founder

Building a company is a long, sometimes uncomfortable and sometimes nerve-wracking journey. A co-founder can make this journey easier or harder. But what exactly distinguishes a good co-founder and how does one find the right co-founder(s)?

Growth Strategies

4 Reasons Why Health-tech Startups Struggle to Scale

Founders find it difficult to scientifically and medically prove that their products have a benefit

Growth Strategies

Why You Should Not Under-Capitalize Your Venture

You don't necessarily need piles of capital to start your business, but you do need the appropriate amount of capital. How to work out the right level of capital?

