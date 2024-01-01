Dr. Pratima Sheorey
Director, Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD)
Latest
Human Capital Management: Need Of the Hour For Today's Business For a Safe And Sustainable Tomorrow
Here are some digital transformation trends helping HCM in education-based learning
Six Emerging Trends In the Study Of Finance Management For an Efficient Workforce
As the influence of finance escalates, it pervades in all areas of the industry
Why Yesterday's Skills Are Not Enough For Business Schools To Survive In Today's Digital Transformation Age
As entire processes and workplaces are being transformed with the help of technology, it also warrants an upgrade in the skills required to excel at the job
How AI Is Changing Corporate Decision Making
Until the introduction of AI and ML, major decisions were taken based on months of researching and data collection
B-Schools Need To Build Employability Rather Than Being Employment Exchanges
Most Indian B-schools are currently seen as a way to step up the career ladder and seek well-paid opportunities. And, this viewpoint can only be changed when B-schools start focusing on shaping mindsets of the students instead of being placement hubs