Dr. Samir Kapoor

Co-Founder and MD, MultiFit Wellness Pvt. Ltd

Hailing from an army background, Samir has always enjoyed adventure sports. He has trekked to the Everest base camp 4 times and is an advanced level diver. This passion towards the adrenaline pump veered him to start a new health revolution, MultiFit. Samir noticed that most of the patrons in gyms aim for physical fitness rather than building a muscular body. However, they failed to realize that machines were not necessary to achieve the required results.

Through MultiFit, Samir wishes to change this perception and reintroduce exercising as was practised by our ancestors. He is an advocate of functional training, which focuses on fitness that improves one's performance in everyday activities. He also developed an interest in calisthenics, the practice of exercising using one's own body weight and this was one of the key elements that led to his decision of starting MultiFit.