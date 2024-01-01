Dr.Sunita Dube

Founder Chairperson, Medscapeinida -Aryan medical & Educational Trust and MD, Dolphiin healthcare LLP / Aryan hospital & Medical center

Dr SunitaDube, Renowned MD Radiologist, Philanthropist, healthcare entrepreneur is a versatile personality with high integrity, is an admirable name in public life, revolutionizing the healthcare sector with philanthropic work with innovation that has been lauded at several national & international platforms delivering milestones. Her prolific contribution to innovation, affordable healthcare and philanthropy has been appreciated by dignitaries like Hon’ble President Pranab Mukherjee. His Holiness Dalai Lama, Bharat Ratna APJ Kalam, Honorable President of India Ram Nath Kovind & many more dignitaries.

She is also a part of several committees of different institutions, association, council, government & corporate bodies includes IRIA, Member IMC, AMC ,IMA , International Scholastic Federation, Urban development committee IMC, IMC International business committee , Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CII, President KEDA, Government of Maharashtra Committee Member Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Committee (Govt. of Maharashtra), Special Executive officer Gov. of Maharashtra, INTUC& many more.

Armed with the determination to bring about change in the society, she has created a platform where contribution of medical communities, accounted & appreciated. MedscapeIndia prestigious televised awards has entered in the 9th year. Through the Dolphiin healthcare company she exploring unlimited potential to give Medical industry one stop solution with extensive expertise team from core industry provides various services with satisfaction.

Since 16 years she is on a mission to empower health and fitness initiated various awareness campaigns such as Save the Girl Child, HIV GO AWAY Campaign, Health Awareness, Preventive Medical Camps, MILLION SMILE Women Empowerment, Breast Cancer Screening & Awareness, Doctors Legible Handwriting Campaign, FITINDIA ON WHEEL For Rural Health, FITINDIA SILVER, FITINDIA Conclave, FITINDIA UTRRAKHAND (Gangotri, Kedarnath for medical aid), FITINDIA RUN, World first DOCTORS ANTHEM, ANOKHEE PAHAL Sanitation Health, FIT INDIA Campaign, India Calling Conclave, 9THAnnual Televised MEDSCAPEINDIA NATIONAL AWARDS dedicated to girl child, supported Assam & Maharastra flood relief campaign more than 600 medical camps & social health awareness programs done till now.

She attributes strong proven qualities in organization, communication, administrative & management skills, quick learning & decision making. Her insight & contribution towards society has impacted many lives & working on sustainability. She has independently carried out many campaigns