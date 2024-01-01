Eric Dadoun

Eric brings a world of knowledge, relationships and experience with him built on 15 years in the startup, tech and business world after having started his first company at 17 years old. He was born in Canada and is now based out of Singapore.

Eric plays an integral role at Impiro and within some of its portfolio companies, Silverstreet & Twizo included, in terms of driving partner relationship development, strategy and new initiatives. His strong focus on providing great value, transparency and dedication to his partners has become synonymous with his approach to business and a foundational aspect of everything he does at the group.