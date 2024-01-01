Faisal Ahmad
Founder and CEO, BIS Research
Mohammad Faisal Ahmad is the Founder and CEO of BIS Research, a global market intelligence, research, and advisory company that helps businesses navigate through technological disruption. Faisal is responsible for the company’s overall cost and profit centres, developing its value propositions, and its strategic growth and partnerships. Faisal has been instrumental in creating a culture of ownership at every level of the organization, establishing high performance expectations throughout the team.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Complex Matrices, Spotting Technology Trends and Market Forecasts Direct Businesses to Success
Businesses need to engage with the changing landscape of the industry they operate in, especially with respect to dealing with disruptive technologies