Entrepreneur, author and investor

Frantisek Hrinkanic is a young entrepreneur, author and investor whose hard-work paved his way from Slovakia to Miami within a couple of years.

His first venture, ‘Crypto Tips Academy’ was established in 2017 in Prague to help beginners learn about digital assets. From there, he has been working on many ventures to fulfill his dreams of helping others. Even though he is a self-made millionaire, Frantisek believes in humility and growing together as a community.