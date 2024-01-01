Founder, KHELfit

Ganesh Remani is the Founder of KHELfit, a tech-enabled preventive healthcare, holistic family fitness program that focuses on developing fitness as a habit. The entire program has been conceptualized, keeping in mind every other person, who aspires to stay fit and healthy but are unable to pursue the habit of being fit.

Ganesh holds a B-Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University, an MBA in Finance from T.A. Pai Management Institute where he graduated with a gold medal in finance in 1997.