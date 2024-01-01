Gaurav Mendiratta

Founder & CEO of SocioSquares

Are Online Reviews Reliable? You Need to Read This

Businesses are making a conscious effort to curb negative reviews, including calling out fake reviews on social media

Voice AI: The Brand New App Store Ecosystem for Entrepreneurs and Marketers

A rapidly growing audience and every marketer scrambling to get on board, here's everything you need to know about Voice AI Apps

What Start-ups Can Look Forward to From WhatsApp for Business?

The new WhatsApp for Business can be a great way for customers to reach out to these businesses to get their grievances resolved

#10 Digital Marketing Trends To Embrace in 2018

The rising popularity of Facebook Live and other live streaming apps like Periscope have made Live streaming available to virtually every single consumer

