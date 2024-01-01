Gautam Sinha

CEO & Co-founder CBREX

A serial entrepreneur since 1996, Gautam has launched and funded several companies. He authored his first book, Flying Business Class in 2013 and is also an avid blogger at www.gautamsinha.org.

An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, a leading business school in India, Gautam had a stint with Wipro from 1994 to 1996 before he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey. With a strong belief in ‘YOLO’, you only live once, Gautam has always looked at achieving the "impossible" and has enjoyed doing so.