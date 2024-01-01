Gigi Liu
Corporate Director – Marketing Communications, The Executive Centre
Latest
From Work-Life Balance to Work-Life Integration– The New Way Forward
Work-Life Integration is a new concept in which work and life are intertwined, is emerging and is perceived to be the future of the working world.
Why Achieving Organisational Agility is Important for Business
Achieving agility is a key organisational driver for organisations keen on reducing time to market, fostering innovation and tackling complexity.
Standing Revolution: Office space designs promoting wellness at workplace
It is estimated that people spend 1,500 hours or more than 200 days per year in the office, but spend most of this time sitting.
5 reasons why serviced office is a leaner alternative for modern businesses
Serviced office will continue to be another major occupancy option by companies of all sizes across industries.
How future workplace of Millennial Generation would look like?
Bridging significant differences between the generations with effective workplace strategies is critical to produce a productive and competitive work environment.