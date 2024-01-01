Gigi Liu

Corporate Director – Marketing Communications, The Executive Centre

Gigi Liu has over 15 years of experience in corporate branding, marketing, public relations, corporate social responsibility and stakeholder management.

Latest

Growth Strategies

From Work-Life Balance to Work-Life Integration– The New Way Forward

Work-Life Integration is a new concept in which work and life are intertwined, is emerging and is perceived to be the future of the working world.

Growth Strategies

Why Achieving Organisational Agility is Important for Business

Achieving agility is a key organisational driver for organisations keen on reducing time to market, fostering innovation and tackling complexity.

Lifestyle

Standing Revolution: Office space designs promoting wellness at workplace

It is estimated that people spend 1,500 hours or more than 200 days per year in the office, but spend most of this time sitting.

Starting a Business

5 reasons why serviced office is a leaner alternative for modern businesses

Serviced office will continue to be another major occupancy option by companies of all sizes across industries.

Business News

How future workplace of Millennial Generation would look like?

Bridging significant differences between the generations with effective workplace strategies is critical to produce a productive and competitive work environment.

