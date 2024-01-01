Akshar

Founder, Chairman, Course Director, Akshar Yoga

Akshar, popularly known as Grandmaster Akshar is one of the youngest yoga entrepreneurs in the country. Hailing from the oldest school of Himalayan yoga, he is an internationally acclaimed Yogic Master and visionary. Akshar has carved a unique niche in the global wellness map by innovating with Yoga, weaving together his ancestral wisdom from the oldest form of Himalayan yoga with the most advanced forms of fitness regimes. He is the Founder, Chairman, and Course Director of the Yoga Foundation, Akshar Yoga.