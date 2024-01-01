Akshar
Founder, Chairman, Course Director, Akshar Yoga
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Benefits of Mindfulness and Awareness Meditation
Mindfulness can greatly improve your well-being, and allow you to lead a purposeful, and contented life. Here are a few of the advantages of practicing meditation for mindfulness, and awareness
Yoga Tourism: India is More Than the Land of Soul Seekers
India now is a global destination for those who seek to learn yoga from its birth place without losing its authenticity
Why India should Explore Business Potentials in Yoga
The wellness industry in India has evolved rapidly from its unstructured beginning in the early 1990s to a broad ecosystem today
#5 Ways to Improve Your Efficiency at Work through Yoga
Yoga not only keeps your mind calm but also gives you instant energy to refresh you from inside