Greg Karr
Executive Vice President, Seven Step RPO
Greg Karr is Executive Vice President of Seven Step RPO. He has more than 20 years experience within the recruitment industry and currently leads the company's client acquisition and business development strategies. His areas of expertise include: sales, business development, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, recruitment process consultation, and client relationship management. Prior to joining Seven Step, he served in various leadership roles with Motion Recruitment Partners, a leading North American IT staffing services firm.
