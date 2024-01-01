Gunjan Joshi
Education Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
I am an edu-journalist at present and was an art and literature critic in past. An ardent lover of nature, Himalayas, and books; I admire classics in every form. Bliss for me is sepia-shade movies, glimpse of historic art forms anywhere, and Bronte sisters in bed.
Latest
Entrepreneurs Getting a Holistic Management Training through 10,000 Women Programme
IIM Bangalore, in association with Goldman Sachs, seeks to provide inclusive management training to women entrepreneurs who wish to expand their venture.