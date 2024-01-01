Hardik Harsora

Co-founder, Effex Business Solutions

Hardik Harsora is the co-founder of Effex Business Solutions, a Mumbai based management consulting company helping retail majors, small and mid size businesses grow systematically by implementation of world class process excellence principals

Latest

Growth Strategies

5 Key Metrics That Will Propel Your Business To The Next Level

When you know 'why' your customer buys from you, you can develop a robust offer.

Growth Strategies

Top 5 Principles to Help Businesses Grow in Shortest Time Period

Processes reduce human effort and cost, increase productivity and efficiency and make it easier for firms to grow.

News and Trends

The Most Crucial Challenges Retail Industry Has Faced for Decades

Both entities form a key part of the retail industry.

