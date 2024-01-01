Hari Krishnan Nair
Co-founder, Great Learning
Latest
Reasons Why Data Science Will Continue To Be the Most Desirable Job Of the Decade
Organizations are looking to create a skilled talent pool that can provide technical expertise and move faster in the competitive environment
Application Of AI In the Manufacturing Industry
Through the AI revolution, large amounts of data can be converted into actionable insights and predictions that can provide impetus to data-driven fields like genetics, robotics, connected and smart systems
Ways To Combat Skill Gaps To Fasten Career Progression
While several roles within organizations are becoming redundant due to automation, a large number of vacancies are also being created for professionals with digital skills who can thrive in this new environment