Prateek N Kumar
CEO & MD, NeoNiche Integrated Solutions Pvt Ltd
Apart from his role as CEO of NeoNiche, Prateek is a passionate speaker, presenter and content creator. He has spoken at many conferences and delivered many keynotes ,His most famous topics include Thinking like an Entrepreneur; Understanding Digital Disruption, Creating Value from Ideas,Branding in Digital era and Fail fast. He is also known for mentoring startup and also writes extensively on Entrepreneurship, leadership, Marketing and Digital Disruption.
He is been conferred with numerous awards including "CEO of the Year 2018”, "Bharat NavNirman Ratan Award” ,"Dr. Abul Kalam Excellence Award” ,"Business Leadership Award for best business practices” ,"Young Entreprenuer of the Year award 2015”, "International Business Leadership Award” and “Fastest Growing Indian Company Excellence award"
Outside of work, Prateek is an ardent supporter of Animal rights doting father to twin boys and his fur-kids,A yoga practitioner he blogs passionately on his experiences.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
6 Learnings From People Powered Marketing
Innovation in people management is the key to success and that leads to a fine customer experience as well
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-