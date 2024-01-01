Harnish Shah
Co-founder, 3 Minds Digital
Harnish Shah, a co-founder at 3 minds digital; he has completed his bachelor’s degree in design and communication. He has 7 years of experience in the graphics and UI/UX space. He has also co-founded another company, Design Pitch Deck that has grown to be one of Asia’s biggest player in the corporate/investor presentation design space.
His expertise lies in branding, packaging and design processes. Harnish worked as a UI/UX consultant at Deloitte Digital prior to co-founding 3MD. He remains the core pivot to the strides 3MD has made as a design consultancy. His vision and approach to design help him excel in his department. He believes that design can solve untold problems.
It is his process-driven approach that has helped 3MD bag enterprise clients like CNBC, DMart, Mitashi, TATA, Mitashi, Network 18 etc. Due to his hard work and efforts, within a year, had the privilege to hire his own team from his University, while sitting on the other end of the placement panel.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Tackling the Scalability Challenge
A business can only be scalable if it can keep up with the pace the market demands, but is it easy as it sounds?