Harrish Sairaman

Motivational Speaker

Harrish Sairaman is among the Top Motivational Speakers in India, who has successfully conducted more than 900 workshops, touching lives of over 200,000 people. Harrish established Cogniizant Transformation in 2006 with the intent of facilitating Transformational Solutions helping Organizations and Individuals achieve their desired results. He facilitates Corporate training programs, Fire Walk, Sales training programs, and Motivational training programs.