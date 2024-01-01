Harsh Lambah
Country Manager India, IWG
Latest
Working Tribes: 30 Years of Changing Work
Introduction of World Wide Web, coming down of the Berlin Wall and the first Global Positioning System satellites going into orbit-these events of 1989 have shaped how we work today
Is Flexible Workspace the Next Step to Cracking The Glass Ceiling?
Flexibility is about more than being a part-time worker with the requisite drop in salary or full-time with the occasional day working from home
Co-working Spaces: Transformational Opportunities for Small Businesses
The Co-working industry has now grown to include as many as 200 players in India today, including established global leaders and a clutch of new Indian start-ups