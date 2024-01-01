Harsh Mariwala

Founder, ASCENT

Harsh Mariwala is the Founder of ASCENT and also the Chairman of Marico Limited.

Why is digital a must-have for new-age Indian entrepreneurs

Government initiatives like Startup India that are focused on nurturing innovation and providing opportunities to budding entrepreneurs are a much-needed fillip.

8 Maxims of Fortune 500 Entrepreneur Harsh Mariwala

Indian Entrepreneur, Fortune 500 company Founder and Chairman, Mr. Harsh Mariwala of Marico Ltd share his top maxims for the budding entrepreneurs of today!

Identifying The Pain Points Of Today's Entrepreneurs

"It is important for entrepreneurs to understand that the process of starting a new business is significantly different from expanding it."

