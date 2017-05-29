Harsh Pamnani
Marketer & Author
Latest
Modernize your Marketing with these Brilliant Tactics
By collaborating with complementary players, a brand can accelerate its innovations, offerings and create new experiences and exponential value
10 Entrepreneurial Lessons from Movie: 'Miracle'
This movie covers many important entrepreneurial lessons
Make Your Name Worth Something
Taking chances is about taking calculated risks and challenging the status quo
All you Need to Know About Packaging
Eye-catching colours, fonts, graphics, images and catchy lines can evoke memories and specific feelings in customers
'Become Digital' if Not 'Born Digital'
Many retailers are reaching out to customers through offline channels such as stores as well as online avenues such as mobile apps and websites
#10 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Movie 'Moneyball'
Any unconventional idea, no matter how good it is, could face rejections initially