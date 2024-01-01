Harshvardhan Chamria
Chief Digital Officer at Magma Fincorp
As Chief Strategy Officer, Harsh drives strategy, new product launches, data-analytics, and business process re-engineering for Magma’s Mortgage and SME Loan verticals. Harsh is a Director on the board of Experian India Credit Bureau, and is a member of FICCI’s Fintech Committee. Harsh graduated from Cornell University, majoring in Electrical and Computer Engineering, and is an MBA from Stanford University.
Latest
Cross-selling Strategies and Data-driven Analytics the Key to Driving Business Growth in the Financial Sector
Machine learning tools and Artificial Intelligence can complement traditional cross-sell models by using more data sources to come up with insights to determine future customer behaviour and ascertaining the best channels to tap them
NBFCs leveraging Fintech to Build a Customer-Centric Business Model
Fintech is systemically changing the functional paradigms of the Indian Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) domain