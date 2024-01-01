Himani Ladsariya

Founder - GameGarage.in

Himani Ladsariya, Founder of GameGarage.in, is a young mompreneur who started GameGarage in 2016. An MBA in Finance and Strategy from Simon School of Business, University of Rochester, Himani is an engineer by academics from Mumbai University and part of the Beta Gamma Sigma Society for her excellent academic achievements.

Being born in an entrepreneurial family, Himani always had the drive and urge to establish something of her own. She noticed that in metro cities there are very limited outdoor options available for a get-together and having played laser tag in the US, Himani wanted to introduce it in India as a fun event for small groups.

Prior to starting GameGarage, Himani has worked for Lehman Brothers and has co-founded Moyyer Research – platform to evaluate unlisted equities.

Being a doting mother, Himani likes to spend quality time with her son and loves to explore outdoor activities like rock climbing, trampoline etc. She is also an active volunteer of Young Volunteers Organization that aims to mobilize the youth of the nation.